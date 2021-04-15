Amazon Releases Trailer for Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video debuted a trailer for “The Underground Railroad,” an original limited series from showrunner and director Barry Jenkins.

All 10 episodes of the series, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, will premiere on May 14.

“The Underground Railroad” follows Cora Randall’s journey to freedom in the antebellum South as bounty hunter Ridgeway seeks to bring her back to the plantation she escaped. Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton star alongside Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus “MJ” Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan.

Jenkins executive produces with Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Brad Pitt, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt and Colson Whitehead. “The Underground Railroad” is a production of Plan B, Pastel and Big Indie with Amazon Studios.

Watch the trailer below.

DATES

HBO Max announced that “Ellen’s Next Great Designer” will premiere on April 22. Hosted by Scott Foley, the series will feature up-and-coming furniture designers competing for $100,000 through a series of innovative challenges from studios in their hometowns. DeGeneres will appear in each episode alongside the contestants and judges, which include Foley, Brigette Romanek and Fernando Mastrangelo. The contestants are Cristina Antonio, Arielle Assouline-Lichten, Erica Sellers, Alejandro Artigas, Mark Grattan, Paul Jeffrey and Urvi Sharma. “Ellen’s Next Great Designer” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production, with Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Arthur Smith, Caroline Baumgard, Ian Mallahan and Sharalynn Cornwall serving as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock released a teaser for its upcoming original music comedy series “We Are Lady Parts.” Written, directed and created by Nida Manzoor, the show follows a Muslim female punk band in search of a lead guitarist and a proper gig. The series stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Zaqi Ismail and Aiysha Hart. The series is packed with original punk songs and surprising cover tracks, written and adapted by Manzoor and her siblings Shez Manzoor (who also scored the show), Sanya Manzoor and Benni Fregin. “We Are Lady Parts” is from Peacock in association with Channel 4. Watch the teaser below.

Netflix debuted a trailer for “Selena: The Series Part 2,” the final installment of the two-part coming-of-age drama that explores the life of Selena Quintanilla, the “Queen of Tejano Music.” The series chronicles Selena’s rise, from singing small gigs in Corpus Christi with her family to becoming one of the most successful Latin artists of all time. Out May 4, Part 2 stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzales, Seidy López, Jesse Posey, Julio Macias and Natasha Perez. Creator Moises Zamora executive produces alongside Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh and Hiromi Kamata, who also directs with Katina Medina Mora. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Netflix announced that Carlacia Grant will join the “Outer Banks” cast for Season 2 in a recurring role. Grant will play Cleo, a confident and fearless Nassau girl whose world collides with the Pogues. She will appear alongside Elizabeth Mitchell, also joining the cast for Season 2, as well as returning stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Charles Esten. “Outer Banks” is created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke, who serve as showrunners and executive producers.