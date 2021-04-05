Netflix Releases the First Look at ‘The Circle’ Season 2 (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a first look at Season 2 of “The Circle,” which unfolds over four weeks from April 14 to May 5.

Eight new contestants will flirt, befriend, squabble and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn a $100,000 prize and the title of top influencer. Among the new contestants are Chloe Veitch from Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle.” Watch the trailer below for the revealing of the other first eight contestants. Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Jo Harcourt Smith, Toni Ireland, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster serve as executive producers.

Also in today’s TV news roundup, the Oprah Winfrey Network announced the launch of its Own Your Health initiative, which provides tools and resources to empower Black women to own their health. By partnering with health equity leaders, the campaign aims to address the unique health concerns Black women face, including higher rates of illnesses, like heart disease and diabetes, and disparities within the healthcare system. It will launch new initiatives quarterly that explore the full range of mental, physical and social/emotional well-being.

Amazon revealed that the upcoming young adult series “Panic” will premiere on May 28. Written and created by Lauren Oliver’s bestselling novel, the 10-episode series takes place in a small Texas town where every summer, the graduating seniors compete in a series of winner-takes-all challenges that they believe is their only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. This year, the rules have changed — the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. Players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win. “Panic” is executive produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Adam Schroeder. Lynley Bird and Alyssa Altman serve as co-executive producers.

Barstool Sports is expanding into true crime podcast with “The Case,” an eight-part series that launches today. Hosted by Kirk Minihane, the series explores the disappearance of Jennifer Fay, a 16-year-old Brockton girl who went missing the night of Nov. 14, 1989 and was never seen again. Now, three decades later, Minihane’s investigation leads him to a small town in South Carolina — the same place one of the last people seen with Fay had built a new life. For the first time ever, law enforcement publicly disclosed that four missing persons cases might be linked. “The Case” is available on Apple Podcasts.

Netflix announced that “Selena: The Series” will launch its second season on May 4, more than a week earlier than originally scheduled. The two-part series looks back at the life of Selena Quintanilla (Christian Serratos) before she became the Queen of Tejano and includes an exploration of her path to stardom. Part 2 is set up for the rise of beloved Selena track “Como La Flor” and the growing presence of Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez), the fan club president who murdered the singer on the precipice of her 24th birthday. She died just months before the release of her crossover album, “Dreaming of You.” “Selena: The Series” is written by Moises Zamora, who also serves as executive producer alongside Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla and Simran A. Singh.

David Alan Grier, Topher Grace and All Time Low will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” tonight, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will have on Milo Ventimiglia, The Lucas Brothers and Kali Uchis, and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature John Cena and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.