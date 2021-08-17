Amazon Inks Overall TV Deal, First-Look Film Deal With Development Executive Steven Prinz

Longtime development executive Steven Prinz has signed an overall television deal and a first-look film deal with Amazon, Variety has learned.

Prinz most recently served as global series executive for Amazon Studios, overseeing the development of projects from creators with first look and overall deals with the studio. Those included Plan B Entertainment, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Riz Ahmed, Little Marvin, Alma Har’el, and more. He also oversaw production on Barry Jenkins’ critically-acclaimed “The Underground Railroad” and the first season of “Them.” Prinz joined Amazon Studios in 2012 as one of the studio’s first employees.

“It is an honor to work more intimately with the artists I revere, and a privilege to launch a venture dedicated to bold and unique visions at the place I’ve called home for almost a decade,” said Prinz. “I’m endlessly thankful to the entire team at Amazon Studios for providing this awesome opportunity and for creating an environment where passion has impact.”

As part of the new deal, Prinz will serve as an executive producer for the upcoming Amazon series “Paper Girls” from Legendary Television, and as an executive producer for the second season of the anthology horror series “Them.” He is also attached as executive producer on several projects in active development with Amazon, including the Alma Har’el series “Woman of the Year.”

“We are thrilled that Steve will be working with us in such key roles, while also getting this well-deserved chance to flex his creative muscles in a new way,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “Steve has been a vital part of the Amazon Studios family from the beginning, and we’re so happy he’ll remain with us as a trusted hand on not only Paper Girls and Them, but other exciting projects to come.”