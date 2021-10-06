Amazon Hires Warner Bros. TV Exec Odetta Watkins as Head of Drama Series

Odetta Watkins has been hired by Amazon for the newly created role of head of drama series, the streamer announced Wednesday.

In her new role, Watkins will report to Laura Lancaster, head of series for Amazon Studios. She will help shepherd a drama slate that currently includes shows like “Jack Ryan,” “The Wilds,” and “Hunters.”

“Odetta is a powerhouse at what she does – with a proven track record of recognizing and shepherding global hits, we are incredibly proud to have her join Amazon Studios,” said Lancaster. “Her leadership and creative sensibilities are invaluable as we look to continue to break boundaries and tell nuanced and entertaining stories.”

Watkins most recently worked at Warner Bros. Television. She first joined the studio in 2002 as director of current programs, rising to the rank of executive vice president of current programs, cable & streaming. She worked on the day to day logistics of shows like “The Flight Attendant” for HBO Max, “Ted Lasso” for Apple, “Queen Sugar,” “Cherish the Day,” and “David Makes Man” for OWN, and “Sandman” and “Sweet Tooth” for Netflix.

Watkins hiring comes as Amazon has restructured its streaming executive ranks in the past year to focus on development, series, and IP and talent management. Lancaster was hired as head of series back in February, at which time Marc Resteghini was upped to head of development for both the U.S. and global. At that same time, Kara Smith was named head of drama development, while Ryan Andolina expanded his duties as head of comedy.