Amara Karan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ sci-fi thriller series “Moonhaven,” from creator Peter Ocko (“Lodge 49,” “Black Sails”), has cast Amara Karan.

Karan joins previously announced stars Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Kadeem Hardison and Ayelet Zurer. “Moonhaven” is focused on a utopian colony on the moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous.

Set 100 years in the future, the suspense thriller follows Bella Sway (McDonald), a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who finds herself accused of a crime and marooned on the utopian community — set on a 500-square-mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon. Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles, and teams with a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope before they are destroyed themselves.

Karan will play Indira Mare, “Envoy of IO,” the vast and ever-present AI that keeps Moonhaven alive. Described as “brilliant, compassionate and driven,” Indira has committed her life to ensuring the technology and culture of the moon will be brought back to save the Earth.

AMC Networks has ordered six hourlong episodes of “Mooonhaven,” to air on AMC Plus and AMC. An AMC Studios production, the series is executive produced by Ocko and Deb Spera, who is a non-writing executive producer.

“I’m incredibly excited to go to the Moon with AMC,” Ocko said when the sci-fi thriller was announced in May. “They have always been a great partner in supporting shows that are truly different from the rest and I look forward to staying true to that brand.”

Karan most recently starred opposite Natalie Portman and Thandie Newton in Xavier Dolan’s film “The Death & Life of John F. Donovan,” and appeared alongside Kumail Nanjiani in Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” for CBS.

After graduating from Oxford and ArtsEd, Karan landed her first acting role in Wes Anderson’s “The Darjeeling Limited.” The actor is best known for her part in HBO’s critically acclaimed series “The Night Of.”

She will next be seen in the BBC series “Hope Street.”

Karan is repped by UTA, Principal Entertainment LA and UK’s United Agents.