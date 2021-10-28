Alyssa Milano Sets A+E Studios First Look Deal

A+E Studios has inked a first look production and writing deal with Alyssa Milano.

Milano, an actor, producer, author, entrepreneur and activist, will write and produce projects for the studio for sale on global and domestic television platforms and services. The agreement proceeds from A+E’s acquisition of Milano’s pilot script “Things I’m Seeing Without You.” Adapted from Peter Bognanni’s young adult novel of the same name, the script tells the story of a teenage girl reconnecting with her estranged father following the death of her boyfriend.

“I am thrilled to be entering into this partnership with A+E Studios,” said Milano. “Having told stories as an actor and producer, it’s incredibly fulfilling to now expand my passion for writing as well as have a home for projects I am lucky enough to produce. A+E Studios has already been a wonderful partner and I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

“Alyssa Milano is a creative force-of-nature,” said Barry Jossen, president and head of A+E Studios. “She has already achieved so much in her life as a performer, activist, author, podcaster and more. Alyssa’s tireless energy and brilliant creative instincts are certain to bolster her current and emerging career as a top producer in television. She is also an inspired writer, having written her first script based on ‘Things I am Seeing Without You.’ Tana Jamieson and I, along with Kiel Elliot and Tom Lerner — Alyssa’s creative team at A+E Studios — are very excited to begin our work together in bringing Alyssa’s vision to the screen. We know she will be a huge success, and we are happy to be a part of it.”

Milano is best known for producing and starring in The WB’s eight-season fantasy series “Charmed.” Other acting credits include Netflix’s “Insatiable” and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” Fox’s “Melrose Place” and ABC’s “Who’s the Boss” and “Mistresses.” Coming up, she will appear in the Farrelly brothers’ “The Now” for Roku, and she produces and stars in the 2022 Netflix film “Brazen.”

Her writing projects include her recent essay collection “Sorry Not Sorry” and co-authoring the middle-grade series “Hope: Project Middle School,” “Hope: Project Animal Rescue,” “Hope: Project Class President” and “Hope: Project Go Green,” as well as the “Hacktivist” graphic novels.

Milano is also a prominent activist within the #MeToo and TimesUp movements, serves on board for the ERA Coalition and People for the American Way, is an ambassador for UNICEF and the ACLU and co-founded NoRA, a coalition that opposes NRA funding in the American political system.

She is repped by Range Media Partners and CAA.