Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role.

“To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands of auditions. We never thought our path would lead to someone who has not only never acted professionally, but never auditioned before. It was a jaw-drop moment when we first saw Aria Mia Loberti, who is both a natural performer and an advocate for disability equity and representation. I can’t wait to tell this beautiful story with her at the center.”

Loberti decided to audition after learning about the worldwide casting search through a former childhood teacher. She had previously read the bestselling novel by Anthony Doerr and was a fan of the story and of its heroic French protagonist. No other casting has been announced yet, such as the story’s second protagonist, Werner, a German soldier.

As of today, “All The Light We Cannot See,” published in 2014 and awarded with the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellent in Fiction in 2015, has sold more than 5.7 million copies in North America and another 9.5 million copies internationally.

The four-part Netflix limited series will be executive produced by Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry of 21 Laps Entertainment (“Stranger Things,” “Free Guy,” “Shadow and Bone,” “Arrival”) and will be written by “Peaky Blinders” alum Steven Knight, who will also executive produce. Joe Strechay (“See,” “The OA”) will serve as an associate producer, as well as a blindness and accessibility consultant.