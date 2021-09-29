‘All Rise’ Revived at OWN for Season 3

“All Rise” has officially been brought back at Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN), with the cabler ordering a 20-episode third season of the legal drama.

The series aired two seasons on CBS before being canceled in May 2021. Series lead Simone Missick is returning as Judge Lola Carmichael and will also serve as an executive producer on the new season. Dee Harris-Lawrence will return as showrunner and executive producer.

“’All Rise’ has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

OWN will air the first two seasons of the show in the buildup to the launch of Season 3. Furthermore, HBO Max and Hulu have acquired the subscription streaming rights to all episodes of the series via a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The first two seasons of the show will be available on both streamers beginning on Dec. 1.

“We are incredibly thrilled that ‘All Rise’ will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Brett Paul, president of Warner Bros. Television. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the ‘All Rise’ team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

“All Rise” is a courthouse drama that follows the lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive former deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael’s best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan; Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez; J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins; Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola’s assistant Sherri Kansky; Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo; and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Michael M. Robin, and Len Goldstein, are executive producers of “All Rise,” which is produced by Warner Bros. Television.