Warner Bros. TV Fires ‘All Rise’ Creator Greg Spottiswood Following Misconduct Probe

Following an investigation into allegations of racially insensitive remarks from “All Rise” creator and co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood during Season 2 of the CBS series, Warner Bros. Television has severed ties with the TV creator.

“Warner Bros. Television has relieved ‘All Rise’ executive producer Greg Spottiswood of his duties, effective immediately,” according to a statement from a Warner Bros. TV spokesperson. “Executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue to serve as showrunner of the series, working closely with fellow executive producers Michael M. Robin and Len Goldstein. We remain committed, at all times, to providing a safe and inclusive working environment on our productions and for all employees.”

Deadline first reported news of Spottiswood’s departure.

The ouster follows a report from the New York Times last August detailing complaints of Spottiswood’s behavior and leadership in the writers’ room. The issues that led to his firing were separate from the concerns brought up during Season 1, according to a source familiar with the situation.