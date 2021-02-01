‘All American’ Spinoff Starring Geffri Maya in the Works at CW

The CW is developing a spinoff of “All American” starring Geffri Maya.

The potential new series is titled “All American: Homecoming” and will see Maya reprise her role as Simone Hicks from the mothership series.

“All American: Homecoming” is described as a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. The show follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.

The CW will air a backdoor pilot for the show as an episode of the current third season of “All American.” Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who is the showrunner on “All American, will write and executive produce. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and Robbie Rogers will also executive produce, with Michael Schultz attached to direct. Berlanti Productions will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Maya began appearing in a recurring role on “All American” during the show’s second season. She is also known for playing Auda McDonald’s daughter on the ABC series “Private Practice.” Her other credits include “Snowfall,” “Beastmode,”

Bio: Geffri Maya is known for her role on “Private Practice” as Audra McDonald’s daughter. Geffri is currently recurring as “Simone” on CW’s ALL AMERICAN and “Khadijah” on FX’s “Snowfall.” Additional credits include series regular roles on “Beast Mode” and “East of La Brea.”

She is repped by TalentWorks and Station 3 Management.

The CW is making increased use of the backdoor pilot strategy of late. The network is currently prepping such a pilot for a potential “Black Lightning” spinoff built around the character Painkiller that will air during the mothership show’s fourth and final season. It was also recently announced that Tian Richards will make his first appearance as Tom Swift in an upcoming episode of “Nancy Drew,” potentially setting up his own spinoff.

Not all of the network’s backdoor pilots have panned out, however. In early January it was announced that a spinoff of “Arrow” centered on the Canaries was not moving ahead at The CW. A potential spinoff of “The 100” that was set up via a backdoor pilot is still awaiting word on its future.