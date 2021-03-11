‘All Access’ Canceled, Last Episodes to Air in June (EXCLUSIVE)

“Access Hollywood” franchise spinoff “All Access” is not returning after this season.

The half-hour entertainment news program, hosted by Mario Lopez, Kit Hoover, Scott Evans and correspondent Sibley Scoles, first launched in Sept. 2019 and aimed to “dig deeper into the national headlines to uncover the extraordinary real-life drama occurring in everyday places and exploring compelling true crime and uplifting human interest stories.”

“All Access” currently airs live in four markets at 7:30 p.m. on the East Coast.

Flagship program “Access Hollywood,” currently in its 25th anniversary season, as well as “Access Daily” and “Access Weekend” are all slated to continue next season. All of the “Access” series are executive produced by Maureen FitzPatrick, who stepped into the role in 2019 after longtime exec producer Rob Silverstein departed.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, “Access Hollywood” first returned to studio production last June, with one source describing the show as having a lean set staffed with only a handful of people working in the same vicinity for COVID-19 safety reasons. One positive case had been discovered through routine testing but contact tracing was implemented and the production did not need to shut down.