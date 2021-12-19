‘Conversations With Friends’: First Look at Alison Oliver as Frances in BBC’s Sally Rooney Adaptation

The BBC has released a first look image of Alison Oliver as Frances in the broadcaster’s upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney novel “Conversations With Friends.”

Newcomer Oliver (above as Frances) plays a 21-year-old college student who confronts her vulnerabilities as she navigates a series of relationships.

Oliver is joined in the adaptation by Sasha Lane (“American Honey”), Joe Alwyn (“Mary Queen of Scots”) and Jemima Kirke (“Sex Education”).

Lane stars as Frances’s former girlfriend turned best friend Bobbi, an outspoken and self-assured foil to Frances’ observant and cerebral character.

Bobbi and Frances break up three years prior to the events of “Conversations With Friends” but continue to be close, performing spoken word poetry together in Dublin (where Rooney’s other hit novel turned BBC series, “Normal People,” also takes place.)

Through their poetry, the duo are introduced to an older writer, Melissa (played by Kirke), and her actor husband Nick (Alwyn).

The two couples are soon enmeshed, with Melissa and Bobbi flirting openly while Nick and Frances embark on an illicit romance unbeknown to the other two and which soon causes a rupture in Frances’ longstanding friendship with Bobbi.

The 12-episode series is set to premiere on Hulu in the U.S. on BBC One in the U.K. in 2022.

Lenny Abrahamson, who directed and executive produced “Normal People” has reprised both roles on “Conversations With Friends.” Leanne Welham also directs.

“I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen,” Abrahamson said earlier this year. “Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting. I’ll be joined by a world class crew (many of whom worked on ‘Normal People’) and supporting cast and I’m particularly happy to have Leanne Welham come on board. I’ve been an admirer of her work for a long time and I have no doubt she will bring great skill and subtlety to the episodes she directs.”