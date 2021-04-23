‘Insecure’ Alum Alexander Hodge to Guest Star in ABC Drama Pilot ‘Epic’ From ‘Once Upon a Time’ Creators (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexander Hodge will guest star in ABC’s drama pilot “Epic,” hailing from “Once Upon a Time” creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis. The actor joins previously announced lead cast members Eleanor Fanyinka (“Masters of Love,” “Holby City”) and Brittany O’Grady (“Little Voice,” “Star”) in the ABC Signature production.

“Epic” is described as a romantic anthology series that reinvents fairytales for a new audience. O’Grady will play Luna, who is a fairytale princess made cynical by a broken heart. She doesn’t believe in love stories, which is unfortunate because she is about to find herself caught in the most epic one of all — her own. Fanyinka will play The Seer, a mysterious and playful figure who can lead you down the path of true love. ABC did not provide a character description for Hodge.

Most recently, Hodge was seen as Andrew on the fourth season of the critically acclaimed Issa Rae series “Insecure” on HBO, and also appeared on CBS series “Tommy.” He will next be seen in “Resort To Love,” a Netflix rom-com from multiple Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys, opposite Christiani Pitts and Jay Pharoah. Other credits include “Black Lightning,” the “Painkiller” pilot, “Modern Family,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Bull,” “High Maintenance” and the Sundance 2019 feature film “ABE.” He is repped by Innovative Artists, Station Three and Wolf Kasteler.

“Epic” is written and executive produced by Brigitte Hales with Horowitz and Kitsis. Hales has worked with the duo prior to the pilot, having written eight episodes of “Once Upon a Time” and served as a story editor for over 50 episodes. The alphabet network gave out a pilot order to the one-hour drama in January, along with another ABC Signature production, Zahir McGhee’s “Queens.” James Griffiths (“Stumptown,” “Black-ish”) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot.