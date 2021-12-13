Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout Names Aaron Baiers President of TV as Heather Kadin Exits

Alex Kurtzman’s production company, Secret Hideout, has named Aaron Baiers president of television. He will succeed Heather Kadin in the role, with Kadin announcing her departure from the CBS Studios-based pod to pursue other opportunities.

“In the ten years we’ve worked together, day in and day out, Aaron has proven himself to be a problem solver and diplomat who has the rare gift of excellent taste across many genres,” said Kurtzman. “He fights for the needs of our creative teams while maintaining strong relationships at the executive level, and he’s played a key role in managing multiple, simultaneous productions both before and during the pandemic with unwavering steadiness and empathy. It’s been a pleasure watching him grow into the leader he was always meant to be, and I’m excited to dig deep with him as we expand our slate and company into the future.”

Baiers was most recently Secret Hideout’s senior vice president of television. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing, developing and producing content across all platforms for linear, premium cable, and streaming platforms on behalf of the company.

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this next chapter with Alex, and I’m beyond grateful for his enduring support and leadership over the years,” said Baiers. “I’ve been so fortunate to have worked closely with Heather during her tenure as president of the company, and I’ll be forever grateful for everything she’s taught me. My deepest thanks to David Stapf and all our amazing partners at the studio and networks for their guidance and advocacy during this transition. Secret Hideout has been my home for a decade, and I’m thrilled to continue working with this talented team.”

Secret Hideout set up a six-year extension of the company’s existing overall deal at CBS Studios back in August. Among other projects, Secret Hideout currently shepherds the growing “Star Trek” TV universe, which currently includes four shows with a fifth — “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” — on the way. Several other “Star Trek” shows are also currently in development.

Baiers is an executive producer on “Strange New Worlds” as well as “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “Star Trek: Prodigy.” He also executive produces the upcoming Secret Hideout show “The Man Who Fell to Earth” at Showtime.

Baiers previously worked with Kurtzman and Kadin at their former company, K/O Paper Products. He was also a drama development executive at 20th Century Fox Television (now 20th Television) earlier in his career.