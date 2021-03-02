Alec Mapa to Star Alongside Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer in ABC Comedy Series

Alec Mapa has signed on to star alongside Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer in an ABC multi-cam comedy series, Variety has learned.

The untitled series revolves around three men who were roommates in their twenties until their warring egos drove them apart. Now, the trio are reuniting decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted.

Mapa will star as Andre, the third roommate from the old days in New York. A gay man with a highly empathetic nature, he is often called upon to keep the peace between Channing (Baldwin) and London (Grammer), while also attempting to find a romantic and professional success that have so far eluded him.

Mapa rose to fame when he took over the starring role in the original Broadway production of “M. Butterfly” from B.D. Wong. He has appeared in numerous shows and films since, including the shows like “Ugly Betty,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Friends,” “Alias,” “Seinfeld,” and “Roseanne.” He also starred in the UPN sitcom “Half & Half,” which ran for four seasons. He can currently be seen in the HBO Max-DC series “Doom Patrol.”

His role in the ABC series also reunites him with Baldwin, with the two having recently both appeared in the feature “Chick Fight.” Mapa has also starred in films including “Marley & Me” and “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan.”

20th Television is the studio behind the project, which hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran. The pair will serve as writers and executive producers alongside Baldwin and Grammer.