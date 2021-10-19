Ajay Sahgal’s Comedy Pilot ‘The Son in Law’ Picked Up by ABC

ABC has picked up writer and executive producer Ajay Sahgal’s single-cam comedy “The Son in Law” to pilot. News about the show’s development was first announced in January. The series, which hails from 20th Television, is about a “salt-of-the-earth man who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancé’s sophisticated parents, even as he is a difficult-to-impress father-in-law to his daughter’s longtime boyfriend.”

Co-executive producing alongside Sahgal are Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, the duo behind Disney Plus’ teen medical dramedy “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” and ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Speechless.” Kasdan’s production banner, The Detective Agency, is producing “The Son in Law.”

Sahgal’s recent credits include writing the pilot “Pandas in New York” for CBS in 2018, which centered on a family of Indian doctors in New York City attempting to arrange their youngest son’s life, and starred Ashley Tisdale, Kellee Stewart and Nishi Munshi. Sahgal also wrote an episode of the Netflix sitcom “Merry Happy Whatever” starring Dennis Quaid. Sahgal is best known for being a scribe for NBC’s “The Carmichael Show,” which ran for three seasons on NBC and currently holds an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The multi-cam sitcom starred the titular Jerrod Carmichael, Amber Stevens West, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Loretta Devine and David Alan Grier. Sahgal also wrote and directed a short film called “It’s a Shame About Ray” in 2000, which won a jury award for best short film at the Newport Beach Film Festival. Sahgal is repped by 3Arts and attorney Warren Dern.