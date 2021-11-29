Ahsoka Tano Disney Plus Series Casts Ivanna Sakhno

Ivanna Sakhno has been cast in the Ahsoka Tano series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed.

Sakhno will appear in the series opposite Rosario Dawson, who will play Tano, and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who was recently announced as the “Star Wars Rebels” character Sabine Wren. Details on the character Sakhno is playing are being kept under wraps, though it is believed to be a new character created for the series.

Reps for Sakhno and Lucasfilm declined to comment.

Sakhno is known for her roles in films like “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” “The Spy Who Dumped Me,” and “Ivan the Powerful.” She also recently appeared in multiple episodes of the Hulu series “High Fidelity” opposite Zoe Kravitz.

She is repped by Gersh, MJ Management, 42, and Sloane Offer.

The Ahsoka Tano series, known simply as “Ahsoka,” was first announced in December 2020, with Dawson reprising the role she first played in Season 2 of the hit series “The Mandalorian.” The new series is currently scheduled to begin production in early 2022. It was previously reported that Hayden Christensen is expected to appear in the series in the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, with Skywalker having mentored Tano when she was a padawan. Dave Filoni is writing and executive producing with Jon Favreau also executive producing.

“Ahsoka” is one of several live-action “Star Wars” series set up at Disney Plus. Along with the upcoming third season of “The Mandalorian,” the streamer is also currently working on series about Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, and “The Acolyte” from creator Leslye Headland among others.

Deadline first reported Sakhno’s casting.