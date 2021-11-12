‘Agatha: House of Harkness’ and ‘Hawkeye’ Echo Spinoff Ordered at Disney Plus

A “WandaVision” spinoff about Agatha Harkness and a “Hawkeye” spinoff about Echo have officially been ordered to series at Disney Plus.

The announcements were made as part of Disney Plus Day. Variety exclusively reported on the Agatha Harkness series in October, while Variety exclusively reported about the Echo series in March.

The Agatha show is officially titled “Agatha: House of Harkness.” The official description of the series simply says it stars Kathryn Hahn as her character from “WandaVision.” Jac Schaeffer returns as head writer, the same title she held on “WandaVision.” Schaefer is currently under an overall deal at Marvel Studios and 20th Television.

In “WandaVision,” Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it was revealed she was in fact Agatha, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and the series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than a match for Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the finale of “WandaVision,” Wanda traps Agatha in Westview by using her powers to force her revert to her Agnes persona.

The Echo series is titled, appropriately enough, “Echo.” It stars Alaqua Cox as the titular Marvel character, who will be introduced in the “Hawkeye” series coming to Disney Plus on Nov. 24. Variety exclusively reported that Cox would be playing Echo in “Hawkeye” in December 2020.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, has the ability to perfectly copy another person’s movements or fighting style, making her a formidable opponent in battle. In the Marvel comics, Echo crosses paths with characters like Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers. She was also the first person to hold the title of Ronin before passing it onto Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in the comics. At the beginning of “Avengers: Endgame,” Barton (Jeremy Renner) briefly used the name Ronin and went rogue from the Avengers after losing his family in Thanos’ snap.