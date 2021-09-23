‘AEW: Dynamite’ Sets January Date for TBS Move, ‘Rampage’ to Remain on TNT

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has officially set the date for “Dynamite’s” move to TBS.

The pro wrestling promotion’s flagship weekly series will move from TNT to TBS on January 5, 2022. Until then, new episodes will continue to air weekly on TNT Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

However, the recently launched sister show “AEW: Rampage” will remain on TNT instead of moving to TBS as originally planned. “Rampage” debuted on TNT on Aug. 13 and airs weekly on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

AEW has proven to be a strong ratings draw for the Turner networks, with “AEW:Dynamite” ranking as the number one show on cable in the key adults 18-49 demographic for the past four Wednesdays in a row. Ratings data for the most recent episode of “Dynamite” that aired on Sept. 22 are not available at the time of this publishing, but the show did barely edge out WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” in the key demo last week. “Dynamite” finished its two hour broadcast with a 0.44 rating in the demo, while the three-hour “Raw” did a 0.43.

AEW has been on a hot streak of late among wrestling fans, with the company adding a number of big name stars to its roster. AEW pulled off a major coup when they signed CM Punk, who infamously walked away from professional wrestling in 2014 after a rocky relationship with WWE. Not long after that, Bryan Danielson — who achieved considerable fame in WWE under the name Daniel Bryan — and Adam Cole both made their debuts at the AEW pay-per-view “All Out” in early September. Cole had most recently worked for WWE as part of their NXT brand.