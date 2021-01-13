AEW, TNT Set ‘Dynamite Awards’ Show on Bleacher Report

The stars of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are getting their own awards show.
It was announced Wednesday that AEW and TNT were partnering to launch the first ever “AEW Dynamite Awards,” which will air live exclusively on the Bleacher Report app on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.
Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories by visiting AEWAwards.com. Presenters will include Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp.
Read the full list of nominees below.
Best Moment on the Mic:
MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech
Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Biggest Surprise:
Matt Hardy’s Debut
Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
Sting’s AEW Debut
Miro revealed as Best Man
Breakout Star – Male:
Orange Cassidy
Darby Allin
Eddie Kingston
John Silver
Breakout Star – Female:
Hikaru Shida
Anna Jay
Tay Conti
Big Swole
Penelope Ford
Biggest Beatdown:
Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
High Flyer Award:
Rey Fenix
Marq Quen
Nick Jackson
PAC
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:
Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
The Parking Lot Brawl
The Bunkhouse Match
Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Biggest WTF Moment
Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
LOL Award
Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Best Twitter Follow
MJF
Orange Cassidy
Dr. Britt Baker
Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
Stadium Stampede
Moxley wins AEW Championship
Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship
Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title