‘Adventure Time,’ ‘Voltron’ Alum Jeremy Shada Signs With A3 Artists Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeremy Shada has signed with A3 Artists Agency, Variety has learned exclusively. He continues to be represented by Scale Management.

Shada is an actor, voice actor, and artist. He is best known for voicing Finn the Human in the beloved cartoon series “Adventure Time.” He is also known for voicing Lance McClain in “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

Onscreen, Shada has starred in numerous projects. Among those is the Go90 series “Mr. Student Body President” opposite Christina Moore. He also starred in the Snapchat original series “Denton’s Death Date” along with Inde Navarrette. Most recently, he starred in the Netflix original series “Julie and the Phantoms” from executive producer Kenny Ortega as Reggie.

In 2014, Shada formed a pop punk band with his brother Zach called Make Out Monday, which toured the US, Australia, and the UK between 2015-2017. At the end of 2020, Shada launched his solo artist project with a stand-alone single titled “Ballerina,” dedicated to his wife Carolynn, and an EP titled “Mad Love.” Currently, Shada is gearing up to release his debut album “Vintage,” a collection of vignettes about how heartbreak led to the romance of a lifetime.