‘Adventure Time’ Fionna and Cake Series Ordered at HBO Max

The “Adventure Time” universe is expanding, with HBO Max ordering a new half-hour series about Fionna and Cake.

In the 10-episode series, Fionna and Cake – with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov – embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while, a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence lurks in the shadows.

“Adventure Time” veteran Adam Muto will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series, which is currently titled “Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake.” Cartoon Network Studios will produce.

Fionna and Cake were first introduced in the third season of “Adventure Time” back in 2011. They are the gender-swapped versions of the show’s main protagonists, Finn the Human and Jake.

“’Adventure Time’ truly broke the mold and earned legions of passionate fans in the process,” said Billy Wee, senior vice president of comedy and original animation for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cartoon Network Studios to continue innovating and expanding the ‘Adventure Time’ universe with this world class team.”

This is the latest effort to build out the world of “Adventure Time.” HBO Max has thus far run three one-hour original specials set in the world of the series under the “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” banner. The fourth and final special, “Wizard City,” is due to drop on the streamer this fall.

“‘Adventure Time’ broke boundaries and was a shining example of how impactful animated storytelling can be,” said Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. “We are excited to partner with HBO Max to carry that tradition on to new heights, lands and magical worlds.”