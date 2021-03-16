Adrien Brody Cast as Pat Riley in HBO’s 1980s Lakers Series

Adrien Brody will play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in HBO’s upcoming drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, Variety has learned.

The untitled series was ordered at HBO in December 2019. It is described as chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties, in what came to be called the Showtime Era.

Riley led the Lakers to four NBA championships and unprecedented superstardom. His iconic style, confidence, and fast-break offense defined 80’s basketball and influenced pop culture at large.

Brody won the Academy Award for best actor for his starring role in “The Pianist.” He will be seen in Wes Anderson’s new film, “The French Dispatch,” Netflix’s “Blonde,” and the TV series “Chapelwaite” for Epix. He recently co-wrote, scored, produced, and starred in the action film “Clean.” He is currently filming an untitled murder mystery for Searchlight alongside Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. His other feature credits include “Predators,” “King Kong,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and “Midnight in Paris.”

Along with Brody, the show stars: John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Jason Clarke as Jerry West, Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Gaby Hoffmann as Claire Rothman, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, DeVaughn Nixon as Norm Nixon, Molly Gordon as Linda Zafrani, Rob Morgan as Earvin Johnson Sr., Spencer Garrett as Chick Hearn, Kirk Bovill as Donald Sterling, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Stephen Adly Guirgis as Frank Mariani, Tamera Tomakili as Earletha ‘Cookie’ Kelly, and Joey Brooks as Lon Rosen.

The show is based on Jeff Pearlman’s non-fiction book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.” Max Borenstein serves as writer and executive producer. Adam McKay directed the pilot and executive produces through Hyperobject Industries. Kevin Messick of Hyperobject will also executive produce along with Jason Shuman. Jim Hecht co-wrote the story and will also executive produce. Scott Stephens will also executive produce along with Rodney Barnes.