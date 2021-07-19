Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has added five actors to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming series “Irma Vep,” Variety has learned.

Adria Arjona (“6 Underground,” “True Detective”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia,” “Transparent”), Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Ramy”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Devon Ross will all star alongside Vikander in the limited series.

In the show, Mira (Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge.

Arjona will star as Laurie, Mira’s ex-assistant and girlfriend. Things didn’t end well with Mira. Brownstein will play Zelda, Mira’s agent. Not interested in the Vampires project, as she has far more lucrative offers for her. Carmichael will play Eamonn, Mira’s ex-boyfriend who’s in Paris for a movie. They haven’t seen each other since they broke up. Chen will play Cynthia Keng, a rising star from Hong Kong, hired by René Vidal to play Irma Vep’s provocative accomplice and part of the Vampires’ plans. Ross will play Regina, Mira’s assistant, a cinephile and will soon direct her first feature.

Olivier Assayas serves as writer, director, and executive producer on “Irma Vep.” The series is loosely based on on Assayas’ 1996 film of the same name. Vikander will also executive produce in addition to starring. Other executive producers are Sylvie Barthet, Sam Levinson, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen via Little Lamb, Stuart Manashil, Ravi Nandan, and Hallie Sekoff. The series is a co-production between HBO and A24.