NBCUniversal Alum Adam Stotsky Named Head of MRC Live & Alternative, Absorbing Dick Clark Prods.

MRC has tapped NBCUniversal alum Adam Stotsky as president of the newly created MRC Live & Alternative, which will absorb the operations of Dick Clark Productions.

MRC has slowly been phasing out the Dick Clark Prods. moniker. Stotsky will oversee a division that produces major awards franchises including the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

Stotsky’s hire is sign that MRC intends to invest in its live event and unscripted production capabilities, after a long period of uncertainty around Dick Clark Prods. The company was shopped to prospective buyers a few years ago and came close to being sold to China conglomerate Dalian Wanda in 2017.

“Adam is well positioned to lead MRC Live & Alternative as we go through a period of rapid growth and innovation. He brings a wealth of experience in the space and a reputation for building iconic brands and franchises,” said Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu, co-CEOs and co-founder of MRC.

MRC is partnered with Variety parent company PMC in the joint venture PMRC that houses Variety, Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Vibe, among other assets. MRC Live & Alternative is working on developing music- and performance-oriented projects tied to Rolling Stone, Billboard, Vibe and other brands.

Stotsky exited NBCUniversal in 2019 after nearly 20 years with the company, where he rose to lead E! Entertainment TV.

“It’s an honor to be joining MRC, who have built a reputation for many industry firsts in our business. I am looking forward to building on the company’s culture of innovation with the team across our legendary roster of programs and developing new live and alternative formats,” Stotsky said.

The sunset of the Dick Clark Prods. name has been expected for some time. The namesake founder, the legendary “American Bandstand” host, died in 2012 at the age of 82. His son, R.A. Clark, worked for the company for years but has recently branched out to launch his own banner, Lewis & Clark.

“We continue to celebrate Dick Clark’s legacy on our top-rated ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,’ and through his son R.A. Clark’s terrific work on the ‘Academy of Country Music Awards,’ in our new home on Amazon; and we congratulate RAC on his newly launched company Lewis & Clark.”

Stotsky joined NBCUniversal’s Syfy in 2001. He rose to chief marketing officer of NBC Entertainment in 2008 and was named president of Esquire network in 2012. He led E! Entertainment from 2014 to 2019.