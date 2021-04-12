‘Access Hollywood,’ ‘Access Daily’ Renewed Through 2025

Entertainment news show “Access Hollywood” and its sister talk show “Access Daily” have both been renewed for three more seasons through 2025 in national syndication.

“We are thrilled to continue our successful partnership with the NBC Owned stations, bringing the Access brand to local stations for additional seasons,” said NBCuniversal Syndication Studios executive vice president Tracie Wilson. “Our talented hosts have incredible chemistry and our dedicated production teams, led by Maureen FitzPatrick, work tirelessly to bring viewers quality content each day on ‘Access Hollywood‘ and ‘Access Daily.”

As Variety reported exclusively last month, “Access Hollywood” separate franchise spinoff, “All Access,” has been canceled and will not be returning after the current season. The half-hour show currently airs live in four markets: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Hartford, Conn.

During the most recent 2020-2021 season — its 25th anniversary season — NBCUniversal said that “Access Hollywood” averaged over 1.4 million viewers every day. Among local station partners, the entertainment news program ranks highly among women aged 25 to 54 in three of four top markets: Los Angeles (KNBC), Chicago (WMAQ) and Philadelphia (WCAU). Its digital entity, Access Digital, reached over 4.5 million organic followers, says the studio.

“I couldn’t be more proud of ‘Access Hollywood’s’ entire team and the quality content they produce every day,” said senior executive producer Maureen FitzPatrick. “After the shut down last March, ‘Access’ was back on the air with original content within a week delivering up-to-date news on Covid-19, heart-warming stories of people serving their communities and how celebrities are giving back. ‘Access’ has been providing viewers with the latest entertainment headlines for 25 seasons and I’m honored to be serving our audience for another three years.”