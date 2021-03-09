ABC Picks Up William Jehu Garroutte’s Pilot ‘Dark Horse’

William Jehu Garroutte’s pilot “Dark Horse” has been picked up by ABC. Garroutte recently participated in ABC’s writing program and served as a story editor for the network’s “Stumptown.” “Dark Horse” hails from Universal Television and ABC Signature in association with Tel Aviv-based media company Keshet Studios.

“Dark Horse” follows Alex Irving, a passionate Indigenous woman on her unconventional journey into politics, wherein she reckons with her own troubled past while juggling obligations to her family, culture and to a government that has never met anybody quite like her. Garroutte, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, writes and executive produces the series. Jessica Goldberg serves as showrunner and will also executive produce.

Prior to working on “Stumptown,” Garroutte was a story editor on the upcoming Sony International series “Unknown Girl” and was a staffer on John Rogers’ “The Kingkiller Chronicles” fantasy drama adaptation with Lin-Manuel Miranda on board to executive produce (the show is no longer moving forward at Showtime and Lionsgate). Garroutte is an alum of the LA Skinsfest Television Writing Lab program and NBC’s Writers on the Verge.

Executive producing “Dark Horse” alongside Garroutte and Goldberg are Peter Traugott for Keshet Studios, Avi Nir for Keshet Media Group, Alon Shtruzman for Keshet International and Darren Dale and Miranda Dear for Blackella Films. In addition, Rachel Griffiths is an executive producer. Garroutte is repped by Buchwald; Keshet is repped by WME.

ABC drama “Big Sky’s” executive producers (including creator David E. Kelley), were recently under fire last December for not including tribal representation in the series despite being set in an area with a disproportionately high rate of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls. Despite Kelley issuing a statement that ABC was working closely with multiple Indigenous groups to bring attention to the issue, Tom Rodgers, president of the Global Indigenous Council, the international Indigenous rights advocacy body which coordinated the groups’ response, claimed that they had not heard back from the producers or the network.