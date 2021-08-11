ABC Signature’s Head of Comedy Melanie Frankel to Exit

Melanie Frankel is exiting her role as head of comedy for ABC Signature, Variety has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, Frankel’s departure is amicable. She first assumed the top comedy role at the studio in October 2019 (when it was still known as ABC Studios) after having been vice president of current series since 2015. The search for a new head of comedy is now underway.

Frankel and her team most recently sold the series “This Fool” and the animation presentation “Standing By” to Hulu, with the latter project hailing from “Schitt’s Creek” alum Dan Levy. Levy was signed to an overall deal at the studio during Frankel’s tenure, as were creators like Austen Earl, Yvette Lee Bowser, Aline Brosh McKenna, Nisha Ganatra, and Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

Frankel also helped shepherd the Phoebe Robinson pilot “Everything’s Trash,” which was set up at Freeform. The show was based on Robinson’s book “Everything’s Trash but It’s OK,” with Robinson also starring in, writing, and executive producing the pilot.

As vice president of current series, she served as current executive on shows like like “American Housewife” and “A Million Little Things.” Prior to that, Frankel worked in the ABC Studios comedy department from 2007-2011. She then left to become head of comedy development for USA Network, where she developed shows such as “Sirens” and “Playing House.” She previously worked in development at companies like Imagine Entertainment and Grammnet Productions.

She took over as head of comedy for ABC Signature following the departure of Amy Hartwick. Hartwick stepped down after a significant reorganization undertaken by Disney Television Studios that saw Patrick Moran exit the company. Jonnie Davis was named president of ABC Signature at that time, moving over from 20th Television.