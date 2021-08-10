ABC Signature Re-Ups Production Deal With Adam Ciralsky’s P3 Media (EXCLUSIVE)

ABC Signature, the production arm of the Disney-owned network, has re-upped its first-look deal with P3 Media, the brainchild of Emmy-winning journalist, producer and attorney Adam Ciralsky.

P3 Media is an intellectual property generator and incubator that is driven by the model of bringing IP engines in-house and churning out premium IP-driven content. Some of P3 Media’s projects in development with ABC Signature include an adaptation of Ciralsky’s Vanity Fair article “The Rise and Fall of Bitcoin Billionaire Arthur Hayes,” which Hulu bought the rights to after a competitive bidding war. It also has a limited series with Marshawn Lynch’s BeastMode Productions about finding justice for Black teen Terry Harrington, who was framed for the murder of a white police veteran. P3 Media was designed around Ciralsky’s catalog; Alex Foster (“The Voices”) helms development for P3.

“Adam’s unique brand of storytelling is driven by his access into fascinating worlds and the exceptional characters that inhabit them,” ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis said in a statement. “We’re thrilled he and Alex are staying in the ABC Signature family.”

“I am so grateful to Jonnie and Tracy Underwood for their unwavering support and for inspiring us to take big swings,” Ciralsky added. “Alex and I are humbled by the incredible talent in the Signature orbit — indeed across the entire Disney cosmos. We are incredibly grateful to call it our home.”

In addition to the projects the Ciralsky banner is cooking for ABC Signature, P3 is also developing “Graymail,” Netflix’s upcoming espionage series from Alexi Hawley (“The Rookie”) starring Noah Centineo. Ciralsky executive produces.