ABC’s ‘Rebel’ Trailer Racks Up More Than 27 Million Views

ABC’s new Krista Vernoff drama “Rebel” is generating a lot of buzz.

According to numbers provided by the network, the trailer for the new show has been viewed more than 27 million times across multiple video and social media channels. That puts the “Rebel” promo well ahead of the network’s most watched trailers from the pre-pandemic era. The three most watched broadcast trailers out of ABC’s 2019 upfronts were “Stumptown” (16.1 million views in its first week), “Emergence” (15.7 million views) and “Mixed-ish” (14.6 million views) across social media platforms in their first week.

Within its first six days online, the “Rebel” trailer has been viewed 27.1 million times. Here’s how that breaks down across social media channels:

Facebook: 7,558,987

Instagram: 2,064,126

Twitter: 12,439,854

YouTube: 5,118,314

Inspired by Erin Brockovich, “Rebel” stars Katey Sagal as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

“Rebel” is executive produced by Krista Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light, Erin Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb and Adam Arkin. The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television.