ABC Orders Sonoma Valley Latino Drama Pilot ‘Promised Land’

ABC has given out a pilot order to the drama project “Promised Land.”

The show is described as an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Matt Lopez is set to write and executive produce the pilot, with Adam Kolbrenner also executive producing. ABC Signature will serve as the studio.

Lopez has developed a number of projects with ABC and other broadcasters in the past. He most recently created the CTV drama “Gone.” As a feature writer, his credits include “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” and “Bedtime Stories.”

He is repped by Lit Entertainment Group and Lichter Grossman.

The pandemic continues to make its presence felt during pilot season, with most networks having picked up very few new pilots this year as they still sort through the projects in the pipeline from last year.

ABC, however, has picked up the most new pilots of any of its broadcast competitors thus far. The network, which has frequently spoken about developing projects off-cycle in recent years, has now ordered 11 new projects for the 2021-2022 television season.

That includes a series order for an untitled multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer. ABC also announced recently that it was passing on an untitled comedy series from Shana Goldberg-Meehan starring Lucy Liu, as well as the comedy “Work Wife,” inspired by the relationship between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.