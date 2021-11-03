ABC to Develop Drama ‘No Good Deed’ From Jeannine Renshaw, Justin Hartley to Produce

ABC has put the drama “No Good Deed” into development, Variety has learned.

The project has received a script commitment with a penalty attached at the network. Jeannine Renshaw will write and executive produce. Nzingha Stewart will direct and executive produce. “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley will also executive produce under his ChangeUp Productions banner along with ChangeUp’s Julianna LaRosa, the company’s head of development. 20th Television, where Hartley is under an overall deal, will produce.

“No Good Deed” follows a warm-hearted botany professor with a dark secret who welcomes a troubled student into her home. But then the seeming victim turns out to be a deadly parasite who uses her wiles and charms on vulnerable friends and family, unearthing secrets in this small mountain town, and destroying lives in order to cement her own twisted bond with her professor.

Renshaw most recently worked as a writer and co-executive producer on the NBC drama “Manifest.” Her other credits include writing for and executive producing NBC’s “Good Girls” as well as working on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “Charmed,” and “Frequency.”

She is repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan.

“No Good Deed” also marks the latest project Hartley has set up for development via ChangeUp, which he launched in 2019. It was announced in September that the actor would star in and executive produce the pilot “The Never Game,” based on the novel by Jeffrey Deaver, for CBS. Hartley currently stars on the hit NBC drama series “This Is Us,” which is ending with its upcoming sixth season.

Hartley is repped by CAA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and Persona PR.

Stewart’s recent directing credits include “Little Fires Everywhere” at Hulu, “Maid” at Netflix, and “A Million Little Things” and “Station 19” at ABC. She is also directing multiple episodes of the Shonda Rhimes-Netflix series “Inventing Anna.”

Stewart is repped by A3 Artists Agency, Management 360, and attorney Ryan Nord.