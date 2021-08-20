ABC News Takes Oversight of Syndicated ‘Tamron Hall’ Talk Show

Tamron Hall is moving to a new part of the Walt Disney empire.

The news and talk-show veteran, whose current program has been syndicated by Disney since its launch in the fall of 2019, will now be part of ABC News, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding another daytime talk program to the news division’s portfolio. ABC News already oversees “The View,” and has since the fall of 2014. ABC News launched a third hour of “Good Morning America” in the afternoon, which has morphed into a harder-edged news update show co-anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

A memo detailing the change was issued Friday to ABC News staffers by Kim Godwin, the president of the unit. Candi Carter, executive producer of the syndicated program, will continue as its showrunner. Hall is also an executive producer of the series.

“Since the show’s launch, Tamron and her team have delivered award-winning, empowering stories that have covered celebrity interviews, topical and hard-hitting issues. Their thought-provoking segments have provided daytime viewers with entertainment, news and information, delivered by a distinguished and celebrated broadcast journalist,” Godwin said in her note. “Given that, and the fact that Tamron’s show is produced in our building, moving it to ABC News will create great opportunities for collaboration and partnership.”

Hall has already done some work for the news division, co-anchoring an hour-long edition of the documentary series “Soul of a Nation” in May. She launched her program after a long stint at NBC News, where she anchored a program on MSNBC and had co-anchoring duties on the third hour of “Today.” Hall left NBC News after it decided to retool the 9 a.m. broadcast as a vehicle for Megyn Kelly.

The third season of “The Tamron Hall Show” is set to commence on September 6. The program, which runs on ABC’s owned-and-operated stations, among others, has also been seen on Discovery’s OWN cable network.