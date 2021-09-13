ABC News Launches ‘America Strong’ Series to Report on American Renewal

“America Strong” has been a long-running segment on ABC’s “World News Tonight.” Now it has become an editorial initiative across the news division.

ABC News expects to take the segment, which showcases Americans who confront and persevere against obstacles, often in small towns and less covered spaces, to more of its programming across September, with profiles of people helping one another against challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“After a very difficult year and a half we felt it was important to highlight more of the selfless heroism of our neighbors,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, in a prepared statement. “We hope the expansion of this series will bring more hope to our audiences across the country.”

The series kicks off Monday morning on ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” which is slated to feature “World News Tonight” anchor David Muir reporting on the impact the late Indianapolis high school football coach Paul Loggan had on the student athletes and his community, and how Loggan’s family is honoring his legacy. Loggan passed away in April 2020 from COVID-19. “World News Tonight” will tell more of that story, featuring interviews with Loggan’s family, students and athletes.

“GMA3: What You Need To Know” will profiles the work of Anthony Talley, who collects donations of $1 each, and then passes the money along to someone in his Georgia city in need. Last year, he raised nearly $8,000, most of which was given to a man whose house had burned down. On “The View,” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin will reflect on stories of resiliency displayed during the pandemic. “Nightline” will follows DaKoyoia Billie and Bridget Harrigan, two travel nurses who work the front lines of the COVID pandemic.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, “GMA Weekend” is expected to feature the Loyola University women’s volleyball team who are building a winning season living and practicing in Alabama, after Hurricane Ida displaced them from New Orleans. On Sunday, Sept. 19, “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” will look at racial inequality in schools after a year of lost learning and investments being made to bring technology into these school districts.

The daytime “Tamron Hall Show,” recently placed in ABC News’ portfolio, will also take part in the effort, as well ABC-owned television stations along with ABC affiliates across the country.

“We cannot allow the heaviness of these times to overshadow the selfless spirit that drives so many Americans,” said Muir, in a statement. “It is their resilience, and their quiet acts of kindness, that remind us what’s truly possible. Their stories are a gift.”