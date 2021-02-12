ABC Picks Up ‘Bucktown’ Pilot, Not Moving Forward With ‘Work Wife’ or Shana Goldberg-Meehan Pilot

ABC has confirmed that it is picking up a new multi-camera comedy pilot, “Bucktown” hailing from ABC Signature studios and written and executive produced by Emily Wilson, co-executive producer of “The Conners.”

“Bucktown” centers on a protagonist named Amy, who, after being dumped by her boyfriend and kicked out of her apartment on the eve of a big promotion, finds refuge at her mom’s house in the blue-collar neighborhood she grew up in (presumably, Bucktown). Amy reconnects with her teenage niece living there due to her sister’s latest rehab stint and resolves to stay when she realizes that her mom and niece aren’t quite equipped to go it alone.

Wilson is also known for her work on “The Kids Are All Right,” “Superior Donuts,” The Muppets” and “Cougar Town.” Also attached to executive produce “Bucktown” are longtime collaborators Tom Werner and Sara Gilbert, who will be joined by executive producers Marc Provissiero and Mandy Summers.

Separately, Shana Goldberg-Meehan’s “Untitled Workplace Comedy” pilot, formerly known as “Bossy” and “Kids Matter Now” starring Lucy Liu, and the Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest-inspired single-cam comedy pilot “Work Wife,” are no longer moving forward.

Ripa had been on board to executive produce “Work Wife,” and had been cast alongside Angelique Cabral, Tone Bell, Christopher Gorham, Annapurna Sriram, Matt Shively and Maile Flanagan. Liu had also been set to produce “Untitled Workplace Comedy,” with Christine Gernon directing.