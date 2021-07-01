ABC Passes on Three Drama Pilots, Including Kevin Costner’s ‘National Parks Investigation’

ABC is passing on three more drama pilots from its 2021 pilot season slate.

“National Parks Investigation,” “Triage,” and “Dark Horse” have all been passed over by the network after being in consideration for midseason pickups. Fellow dramas “Epic” and “Promised Land” remain in contention.

“National Parks Investigation” boasted Kevin Costner as co-writer and executive producer. The series revolved around the small group of elite NPS agents as they solve these crimes while protecting America’s national parks.

The cast included Billy Campbell, Angel Parker, Guillermo Diaz, Tiffany Dupont, Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut, Blu Hunt, Gerardo Celasco. Along with Costner, the show was written and executive produced by Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird. Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson, Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, and Ken Halsband also executive produced, with Anthony Hemingway directing and executive producing the pilot. A+E Studios and 20th Television produce.

“Triage” was a holdover from the 2020 pilot season. The medical drama followed a pioneering surgeon, Finley Briar, over three distinct decades at the same hospital. It starred Michael Ealy, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Gabriel Sloyer, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Andrew Richardson, Bex Taylor-Klaus, and Kathleen Robertson. David Cornue was the writer and executive producer with Erica Messer attached as showrunner and executive producer. Steven Marrs, Courtney Hazlett, and Caitlin Foito executive produced with Jon M. Chu directing and executive producing the pilot. 20th Television was the studio.

Based on an Australian format, “Dark Horse” follows Alex Irving, a passionate Indigenous woman, on her unconventional journey into politics. According to an individual with knowledge of the show, there are plans to shop it to other outlets. William Jehu Garroutte was the writer and executive producer with Jessica Goldberg onboard as showrunner and executive producer. Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Darren Dale, Miranda Dear, and Rachel Griffiths executive produced. Universal Television produced with Keshet Studios.

ABC has only ordered one new drama for the 2021-2022 season to date — “Queens,” about a 1990s all-female hip hop group that reunites in the present. On the comedy side, the network made a number of pickups, including one for a reboot of “The Wonder Years.”