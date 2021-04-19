ABC Drama Pilot ‘Promised Land’ Casts Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera

Cecilia Suárez and Augusto Aguilera have joined the ABC drama pilot “Promised Land,” Variety has learned.

The show is described as an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. The pair joins previously announced cast members John Ortiz, Christina Ochoa and Mariel Molino.

Suárez will star as Lettie Sandoval, the matriarch of the Sandoval family, a wealthy vineyard-owning family in the Sonoma Valley. Lettie will do anything to keep her family, with all its fraying allegiances, intact. She is proud of the fortune the Sandovals have built, but the arrival of a figure from Lettie’s past soon causes her to question whether the cost of achieving the American Dream is too high.

Suárez is the first Spanish-speaking actress to be nominated for an international Emmy Award for her role in the “Capadocia” series for HBO. Her other credits include “3 Caminos,” “La Casa de las Flores,” “Tales of an Immoral Couple,” and “The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and WEG Talent management.

Aguilera will play Mateo Sandovalm the hardworking, highly capable general manager of the Heritage Vineyard. As the stepson to patriarch Joe Sandoval (Ortiz), he has never felt fully accepted by the wealthy, vineyard-owning Sandoval family. Mateo finds himself at a crossroads when a young immigrant who reminds him of his roots arrives to work in the Sandoval household.

Aguilera was recently seen in the HBO Max series “Made for Love.” He has also starred in the Amazon series “Too Old to Die Young” and in the film “The Predator.”

He’s repped by ICM and Anonymous Content.

Matt Lopez is set to write and executive produce “Promised Land,” with Adam Kolbrenner also executive producing. ABC Signature will serve as the studio.