ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Maggie’ Sets Natalia Anderson to Direct (EXCLUSIVE)

Natalia Anderson will direct the ABC single-camera comedy pilot “Maggie,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Anderson started out as a director and producer on the CBS comedy series “Life in Pieces,” directing multiple episodes. Other TV directing credits for Anderson include “Black-ish,” “Single Parents,” “Brews Brothers,” “Grown-ish,” “American Housewife,” and “Perfect Harmony.” She previously worked at Brownstone Productions under Elizabeth Banks. During her time at the company, she worked on projects including both “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”

She is repped by WME.

“Maggie” stars Rebecca Rittenhouse and is based on the short film of the same name by Tim Curcio. It revolves around a young woman who tries to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic. She can see everyone’s future, but her present is a mess.

Along with Rittenhouse, the show stars David Del Rio, Chris Elliot, Ray Ford, and Leonardo Nam. Maggie Mull and Justin Adler serve as writers and executive producers, with Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton also executive producing. 20th Television will produce.

ABC has ordered a number of new pilots this year, while most of the other broadcasters are still working through their pilots that got sidelined due to the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Other ABC comedy pilots include a reboot of “The Wonder Years” centered on a Black family, “Black Don’t Crack” from Regina Hicks, and “Harrity Elementary” written by and starring Quinta Brunson. ABC has already given out a series order to a multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer, and Alec Mapa.