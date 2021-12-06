ABC Debuts ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Variety has exclusively obtained a teaser for “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” a special premiering on ABC on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

In the clip, members of iconic boy bands 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, *NSYNC and O-Town sing Christmas songs, banter together and celebrate the holidays at a mountain resort. In the special, these performers will sing some of their holiday hits, in addition to a new song (sharing a title with the special itself).

The special is executive produced by David Chamberlin, Michael Antinoro, Joe Mulvihill and Chris Wagner, with Helen Bromfield as co-executive producer. It is produced by 45 Live.

Watch the teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock debuted a trailer for “MacGruber,” the upcoming comedy series premiering on Dec. 16. The series is based on a recurring “Saturday Night Live” character who first debuted in 2007 and was then spun off into a feature film. Played by Will Forte, the titular character is an inept special operations office who constantly finds himself having to detonate ticking bombs with household objects while distracted by personal crises. In this iteration of his story, MacGruber has been in prison for over a decade and is given a choice to either stay incarcerated for the rest of his life or get out and save the president’s daughter who has been kidnapped. Along with Forte, cast members include Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, Joseph Lee Anderson and Timothy V. Murphy. Forte serves as co-showrunner with directors John Solomon and Jorma Taccone, who all executive produce alongside Lorne Michaels, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer and Erin David. Universal Television and Broadway Video produce. Watch the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Jonah Hill, Tig Notaro and Dan + Shay will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Jennifer Aniston, Ann Dowd, Kathryn Hahn, Kevin Hart, John Lithgow, Jon Stewart, Allison Tolman, Gabrielle Union, Damon Wayans Sr., Guillermo del Toro and Courtney Barnett will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Javier Bardem, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williamswill be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Jennifer Lawrence and Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Zachary Levi, Nicole Byer and Nnena will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”