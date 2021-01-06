’90 Day Fiancé’ Spinoff ‘Love Games’ Lands on Discovery Plus

It’s been said that love’s not a competition, but a new installment to the “90 Day Fiancé” universe will look to prove that, actually, there are winners and losers in the game of romance.

Twenty-four iconic couples from the franchise will be going head-to-head— and heart-to-heart —in “90 Day Fiancé: Love Games,” a new fierce trivia tournament to show off who knows their respective partner best. The first season of the socially distant elimination-style game show, which debuts on Feb. 8 on Discovery Plus, will feature fan-favorite twosomes from the expansive 90 Day universe, including Alan and Kirlyam and Russ and Paola (Season 1), Kyle and Noon (Season 3), David and Annie (Season 5), Kalani and Asuelu (Season 6).

Pairs will be matched-up for three rounds of questions before culminating in a showdown to win the first-ever Love Games championship trophy. The new show’s teaser reveals that questions range from tame and sweet to raunchy and provocative, inciting both witty banter and wounded egos.

“90 Day Fiancé: Love Games” was remotely produced by Industrial Media subsidiary Sharp Entertainment.

Folks desperate for a “90 Day Fiancé” spinoff fix before the “Love Games” premiere next month can find at least four series within the reality tv show’s universe to watch right now, exclusively on Discovery Plus. These canonical spinoffs are “90 Day Diaries,” “90 Day: Bares All,” 90 Day: Journey” and “The Other Way Strikes Back!”

Discovery Plus, the latest streaming platform to grace our screens, entered the highly saturated binge-watch market on Jan. 4 with a global launch. The service will prioritize comfort viewing of originals and previously-aired episodes from Discovery-owned channels such as HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and Animal Planet (among others). “Love Games” is only one of at least 50 originals set to debut on Discovery Plus— other anticipated titles include “Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventures,” “Toddlers and Tiaras: Where Are They Now?” and “Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health.” The basic tier of Discovery Plus is $4.99 a month, and an ad-free version goes for $6.99 a month.