50 Cent, Snoop Dogg to Develop ‘Murder Was the Case’ Series at Starz

Starz is in development for “A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case” with executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus. The project will be the second installment in an anthology series about criminal events behind the scenes of true moments in hip-hop history.

“A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case,” a working title, will be set in 1993, when Snoop Dogg was charged with first degree murder for the Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee AKA “Malik.” The trial took place during the release of Snoop’s debut album “Doggystyle,” which included the popular track “Murder was the Case.” Though the publicity of Snoop’s murder charge boosted sales to over 5 million albums, the violent lyrics in “Murder was the Case” hurt him during the trial. “A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case” will explore Snoop’s experience through the trial, including his time with his defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who had repped OJ Simpson the year before.

50 Cent will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television alongside Snoop, Shante Broadus and Sara Ramaker through Snoopadelic Films. Anthony Wilson will executive produce from Lionsgate Television in development for STARZ.

Season 1 of “A Moment in Time” was announced in 2020 and is titled “Massacre,” and will focus on how tension between 50 Cent and The Game led to an all-out street war, pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.

“‘Murder was the Case’ is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said 50 Cent. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television. #GLG.”

“I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case,’” added Snoop. This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG. You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge.”