20th Television Sets First-Look Deal With Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville’s HTM Television

Jed Mercurio and Jimmy Mulville’s HTM Television has signed a multi-year first-look deal with 20th Television.

Mercurio’s latest series, “Bodyguard” and “Line of Duty,” have both broke ratings records for UK television drama. His other credits include “Bodies,” “Lady Chatterley’s Lover,” “Critical,” “Strike Back,” “The Grimleys,” and “Cardiac Arrest.” Mulville is known for his work on shows like “Whose Line is it Anyway?” “Episodes” starring Matt LeBlanc, “Flack” starring Anna Paquin, “Kate & Koji” starring Brenda Blethyn and Jimmy Akingbola, and the hit Channel 4 comedy “Derry Girls.”

“We are huge fans of Jed and Jimmy’s work at this studio, from Jed’s “Line of Duty” and “Bodyguard” to Jimmy’s “Episodes” and “Whose Line…?,” so we jumped at the chance to be in business with their prolific HTM Television,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th TV. “These guys are artists at the top of their games and their projects are always as successful artistically as they are commercially. We’re thrilled to have them at 20th.”

Mulville first collaborated with Mercurio on “Bodies.” After their second collaboration on “Critical,” they came together to form Hat Trick Mercurio (HTM). Under that banner they recently produced the four-part BBC series “Bloodlands.” They are currently working on the bomb disposal unit drama “Trigger Point” for ITV.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for us at HTM to expand into the US market, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to join the extremely talented team at 20th Television and the rest of the exceptional Disney family in continuing to tell compelling stories to the world,” said Mulville and Mercurio.

Mulville is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Mercurio is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.