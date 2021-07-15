‘Ted Lasso’ Scores the Most 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

You better “believe”! “Ted Lasso” continues to pull in numerous awards nominations.

Just days after the Television Academy announced the 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Award nominees, where the Apple TV Plus comedy picked up 20 nods and therefore became the most-nominated freshman comedy in that organization’s history, it scooped up five TCA Awards nominations, the most for any series celebrated by the Television Critics Assn. (TCA) this year.

This tally includes the series’ outstanding achievement in comedy nom, as well as individual achievement in comedy nods for Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham. The show also scored in the coveted new program and program of the year categories.

Not too far behind, though, with four nominations apiece are HBO Max’s “Hacks,” HBO’s “I May Destroy You” and “Mare of Easttown,” and Disney Plus’ “WandaVision.”

Like “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks” also scored in the outstanding achievement in comedy nom, as well as individual achievement in comedy categories (the latter for Jean Smart) and new program. The aforementioned others all picked up noms in outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries or specials; individual achievement in drama; new program and program of the year.

Despite these impressive individual series showings, they did not push their respective platforms into the No. 1 position when it came to most-nominate network. That honor went to Netflix, with 15 total noms. HBO followed with 14 and HBO Max received 10 noms. Other networks to receive five or more nominations this year include Apple TV Plus with eight, Disney Plus with five and Showtime with five.

If the overall numbers already seem high, that is not a mistake: this year, the 37th annual TCA Awards, allowed for more nominations per category. Twelve of the 13 categories now have eight nominees each, while outstanding achievement in variety, talk or sketch features nine. Interestingly, this latter combined category netted almost half variety sketch nominees, including last year’s category winner “A Black Lady Sketch Show” from HBO, NBC’s stalwart “Saturday Night Live” and freshmen “The Amber Ruffin Show” from Peacock and “Ziwe” from Showtime.

“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” said Melanie McFarland, president, TCA. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in-person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”

The TCA Awards nominees are selected by the more than 200 TCA members, who will also go on to select the winners. These members are professional television critics and journalists based in the U.S. and Canada. For the second year in a row, the in-person ceremony will be skipped due to the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and winners instead will be announced virtually at a later date.

Read on for the full list of nominees, minus the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced along with the other winners later this summer.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX)

Omar Sy, “Lupin” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” (Peacock)

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” (Apple TV Plus)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max )

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“Allen v. Farrow” (HBO)

“City So Real” (National Geographic)

“Framing Britney Spears” (FX/FX on Hulu)

“Frontline” (PBS)

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (HBO)

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” (CBS)

“The Rachel Maddow Show” (MSNBC)

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Couples Therapy” (Showtime)

“Deaf U” (Netflix)

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” (HBO Max)

“Legendary” (HBO Max)

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” (Netflix)

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” (Paramount Plus)

“Taste the Nation” (Hulu)

“Top Chef: Portland” (Bravo )

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“Bluey” (Disney Jr. )

“Donkey Hodie” (PBS Kids)

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” (Netflix )

“Odd Squad” (PBS Kids)

“Sesame Street” (HBO)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix )

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” (PBS Kids )

Outstanding New Program

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“P-Valley” (Starz)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix )

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Bridgerton” (Netflix )

“The Crown” (Netflix )

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“P-Valley” (Starz )

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Girls5Eva” (Peacock)

“Hacks” (HBO Max )

“Mythic Quest” (Apple TV Plus)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Superstore” (NBC)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central )

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC )

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS )

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Ziwe” (Showtime)

Program of the Year

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)