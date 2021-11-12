Yvonne Orji to Host the 2021 International Emmy Awards

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced that Yvonne Orji will host the 49th International Emmy Awards, which takes place in person Nov. 22 at the Great Hall of Casa Cipriani in New York.

Additionally, NBA All-Star Dirk Nowitzki will present the International Emmy Directorate Award to Thomas Bellut, director general of ZDF German Television.

Orji and Nowitzki will be joined by a cast of presenters including Vanessa Williams, Aidan Quinn, Brian d’Arcy James, Method Man, Piper Perabo, Emeraude Toubia, Wilson Cruz, Angélica and Felipe Santana.

A recent first-time Emmy nominee, Orji can currently be seen in the final season of “Insecure” on HBO. She will soon follow that up with hosting the second edition of “Yearly Departed,” a comedy special on Amazon Prime Video. She recently released an hourlong standup comedy special, “Momma, I Made It”; performed on a domestic standup comedy tour; and released a book titled “Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into the Life of My Dreams.” She is also executive producing an autobiographical comedy titled “First Gen,” which is currently in development at Disney Plus.

Nowitzi is a 12-time NBC All-Star and 2011 NBC Champion from his time on the Dallas Mavericks, a team on which he played for more than two decades. He is the only player to stay with a franchise for that long, and he now serves as special advisor for the team.

After the 48th annual event was a live-streamed one amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Academy is following new safety protocols to allow this year’s ceremony to resume in-person festivities. This includes requiring all attendees to show proof of vaccination and a negative test in order to gain access to the event. A live feed on the International Academy’s website will also be available for those who cannot travel or otherwise be there in person; this begins at 7 p.m. ET on Nov. 22.