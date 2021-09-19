Emmy Awards 2021: The Winners List (Updating Live)

The wait is finally over! The 2021 Emmy Awards, celebrating the year’s best television and a return to live events, are here. Acclaimed actors, directors, writers, producers and more assembled at L.A. Live’s Event Deck at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday night.
After going virtual in 2020, the Emmys are being held in-person this year. The TV Academy has limited the ceremony to about 600 attendees, due to health and safety guidelines as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rage across the U.S. All attendees were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test, taken 48 hours before the ceremony. The event was also moved outdoors and the media center was replaced by a virtual counterpart.
“Doing it in-person, if they can do it safely, is showing that Hollywood moves forward in difficult times,” Darin Pfeiffer, events expert and founder and CEO of the Impact Agency, told Variety. “I think that’s what’s been great about what Hollywood’s been doing — just plowing forward safely and with creative ways to keep the industry going.”
Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” led the nominations with 24 each, going into the night, followed by Marvel and Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” with 23 and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” with 21. HBO and HBO Max topped networks and streamers with 130 total nominations, followed closely behind by Netflix with 129. Mj Rodriguez, RuPaul, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Bo Burnham and Michael K. Williams are among the stars who stand to make history tonight.
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
Check out the full winners list below, updating live:
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)
O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by
The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Liz Garbus, Directed by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Directed by
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Steven Canals, Directed by
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)
Peter Morgan, Written by
The Handmaid’s Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Yahlin Chang, Written by
Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Misha Green, Teleplay by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dave Filoni, Written by
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jon Favreau, Written by
Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J, Written by
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)
Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)
Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)
Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)
Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)
Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”) (WINNER)
Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)
Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)
Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)
Comedy Series
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“Pen15” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Directing For A Comedy Series
B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Burrows, Directed by
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Susanna Fogel, Directed by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Directed by
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
James Widdoes, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Zach Braff, Directed by
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
MJ Delaney, Directed by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Declan Lowney, Directed by
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Thomas Kail, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by Michaela Coel, Directed by
I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Sam Miller, Directed by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Craig Zobel, Directed by
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Directed by
The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Barry Jenkins, Directed by
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matt Shakman, Directed by
Drama Series
“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Bridgerton” (Netflix)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“Pose” (FX)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Saturday Night Live”
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Hamilton (Disney Plus)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Steve Yockey, Written by
Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment
Meredith Scardino, Written by
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Lucia Aniello, Written by
Paul W. Downs, Written by
Jen Statsky, Written by
Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics
Maya Erskine, Written by
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by
Brendan Hunt, Story by
Joe Kelly, Story by
Ted Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by
Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by
Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by
Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Michaela Coel, Written by
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Brad Ingelsby, Written by
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Scott Frank, Teleplay by
WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron, Written by
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Jac Schaeffer, Written by
WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Laura Donney, Written by
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Amber Ruffin Show • Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions
Jenny Hagel, Head Writer
Demi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by Ashley Nicole Black, Written by
Michael Harriot, Written by
Shantira Jackson, Written by
Ian Morgan, Written by
Dewayne Perkins, Written by
Amber Ruffin, Written by
A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Lauren Ashley Smith, Head Writer
Robin Thede, Written by
Ashley Nicole Black, Written by Akilah Green, Written by Shenovia Large, Written by Rae Sanni, Written by
Kristin Layne Tucker, Written by Holly Walker, Written by Kindsey Young, Written by
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer
Liz Hynes, Writer
Greg Iwinski, Writer
Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O’Brien, Writer
John Oliver, Writer
Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer
Seena Vali, Writer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios
Ariel Dumas, Head Writer
Jay Katsir, Head Writer Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written by
Aaron Cohen, Written by
Nicole Conlan, Written by
Paul Dinello, Written by
Glenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written by
Gabe Gronli, Written by
Barry Julien, Written by
Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by
Matt Lappin, Written by
Pratima Mani, Written by
Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by
Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by
John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by
Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Dan Bulla, Written by
Steven Castillo, Written by
Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Michael Che, Head Writer
Anna Drezen, Head Writer
Alison Gates, Written by
Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised By
Sudi Green, Writing Supervised By
Steve Higgins, Written by
Colin Jost, Head Writer
Erik Kenward, Written by
Dan Licata, Written by
Jasmine Pierce, Written by
Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By Lorne Michaels, Written by
Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written By
Gary Richardson, Written by
Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised By
Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written By
Will Stephen, Written by
Kent Sublette, Head Writer
Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer
Celeste Yim, Written by
Dave Sirus, Weekend Update Written by
Mike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written by
Emma Clark, Written by
Sam Jay, Written by