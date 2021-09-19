Emmy Awards 2021: The Winners List (Updating Live)

The wait is finally over! The 2021 Emmy Awards, celebrating the year’s best television and a return to live events, are here. Acclaimed actors, directors, writers, producers and more assembled at L.A. Live’s Event Deck at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday night.

After going virtual in 2020, the Emmys are being held in-person this year. The TV Academy has limited the ceremony to about 600 attendees, due to health and safety guidelines as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to rage across the U.S. All attendees were required to show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test, taken 48 hours before the ceremony. The event was also moved outdoors and the media center was replaced by a virtual counterpart.

“Doing it in-person, if they can do it safely, is showing that Hollywood moves forward in difficult times,” Darin Pfeiffer, events expert and founder and CEO of the Impact Agency, told Variety. “I think that’s what’s been great about what Hollywood’s been doing — just plowing forward safely and with creative ways to keep the industry going.”

Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” led the nominations with 24 each, going into the night, followed by Marvel and Disney Plus’ “WandaVision” with 23 and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” with 21. HBO and HBO Max topped networks and streamers with 130 total nominations, followed closely behind by Netflix with 129. Mj Rodriguez, RuPaul, Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Bo Burnham and Michael K. Williams are among the stars who stand to make history tonight.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Check out the full winners list below, updating live:

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Julie Anne Robinson, Directed by

The Crown • Fairytale • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

The Handmaid’s Tale • The Wilderness • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Liz Garbus, Directed by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 9: The Marshal • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Directed by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Steven Canals, Directed by

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys • What I Know • Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios

Rebecca Sonnenshine, Written by

The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix (WINNER)

Peter Morgan, Written by

The Handmaid’s Tale • Home • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Yahlin Chang, Written by

Lovecraft Country • Sundown • HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television

Misha Green, Teleplay by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Dave Filoni, Written by

The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Jon Favreau, Written by

Pose • Series Finale • FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television

Ryan Murphy, Written by Brad Falchuk, Written by Steven Canals, Written by Janet Mock, Written by Our Lady J, Written by

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (“I May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”) (WINNER)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”) (WINNER)

Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Directing For A Comedy Series

B Positive • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Burrows, Directed by

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Susanna Fogel, Directed by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Directed by

Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

James Widdoes, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Biscuits • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Zach Braff, Directed by

Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

MJ Delaney, Directed by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Declan Lowney, Directed by

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Hamilton • Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia

Thomas Kail, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Ego Death • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by Michaela Coel, Directed by

I May Destroy You • Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Sam Miller, Directed by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Craig Zobel, Directed by

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Directed by

The Underground Railroad • Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios

Barry Jenkins, Directed by

WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Matt Shakman, Directed by

Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Steve Yockey, Written by

Girls5eva • Pilot • Peacock • Universal Television in association with Scardino and Sons, Little Stranger Inc., Bevel Gears and 3 Arts Entertainment

Meredith Scardino, Written by

Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot) • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Lucia Aniello, Written by

Paul W. Downs, Written by

Jen Statsky, Written by

Pen15 • Play • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics

Maya Erskine, Written by

Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by

Brendan Hunt, Story by

Joe Kelly, Story by

Ted Lasso • Pilot • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Jason Sudeikis, Teleplay by & Story by

Bill Lawrence, Teleplay by & Story by

Brendan Hunt, Story by Joe Kelly, Story by

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You • HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA

Michaela Coel, Written by

Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects

Brad Ingelsby, Written by

The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Scott Frank, Teleplay by

WandaVision • All-New Halloween Spooktacular! • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Chuck Hayward, Written by Peter Cameron, Written by

WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Jac Schaeffer, Written by

WandaVision • Previously On • Disney+ • Marvel Studios

Laura Donney, Written by

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Amber Ruffin Show • Peacock • Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions

Jenny Hagel, Head Writer

Demi Adejuyigbe, Writing Supervised by Ashley Nicole Black, Written by

Michael Harriot, Written by

Shantira Jackson, Written by

Ian Morgan, Written by

Dewayne Perkins, Written by

Amber Ruffin, Written by

A Black Lady Sketch Show • HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.

Lauren Ashley Smith, Head Writer

Robin Thede, Written by

Ashley Nicole Black, Written by Akilah Green, Written by Shenovia Large, Written by Rae Sanni, Written by

Kristin Layne Tucker, Written by Holly Walker, Written by Kindsey Young, Written by

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer

Liz Hynes, Writer

Greg Iwinski, Writer

Mark Kramer, Writer Daniel O’Brien, Writer

John Oliver, Writer

Owen Parsons, Writer Charlie Redd, Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer Ben Silva, Writer

Seena Vali, Writer

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • CBS • CBS Studios

Ariel Dumas, Head Writer

Jay Katsir, Head Writer Stephen T. Colbert, Written by Delmonte Bent, Written by Michael Brumm, Written by River Clegg, Written by

Aaron Cohen, Written by

Nicole Conlan, Written by

Paul Dinello, Written by

Glenn Eichler, Written by Django Gold, Written by

Gabe Gronli, Written by

Barry Julien, Written by

Michael Cruz Kayne, Written by Eliana Kwartler, Written by

Matt Lappin, Written by

Pratima Mani, Written by

Felipe Torres Medina, Written by Opus Moreschi, Written by Asher Perlman, Written by

Tom Purcell, Written by Kate Sidley, Written by Brian Stack, Written by

John Thibodeaux, Written by Steve Waltien, Written by

Saturday Night Live • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Dan Bulla, Written by

Steven Castillo, Written by

Megan Callahan-Shah, Weekend Update Written by Michael Che, Head Writer

Anna Drezen, Head Writer

Alison Gates, Written by

Fran Gillespie, Writing Supervised By

Sudi Green, Writing Supervised By

Steve Higgins, Written by

Colin Jost, Head Writer

Erik Kenward, Written by

Dan Licata, Written by

Jasmine Pierce, Written by

Dennis McNicholas, Weekend Update Written By Lorne Michaels, Written by

Josh Patten, Weekend Update Written By

Gary Richardson, Written by

Pete Schultz, Weekend Update Head Writer Streeter Seidell, Writing Supervised By

Mark Steinbach, Weekend Update Written By

Will Stephen, Written by

Kent Sublette, Head Writer

Bryan Tucker, Senior Writer

Celeste Yim, Written by

Dave Sirus, Weekend Update Written by

Mike Lawrence, Weekend Update Written by

Emma Clark, Written by

Sam Jay, Written by