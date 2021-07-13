Emmys 2021: Full Nominations List (Updating Live)

Emmy-winning father-daughter duo Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) are announcing the nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. PT, alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

Among the top contenders for comedy series are newcomers “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks” and “The Flight Attendant,” which could be up against Hulu gem “Pen15” and longtime Emmy favorite “Black-ish.”

For drama series, the top candidates span from tales of royalty like “The Crown” and “Bridgerton,” to the sci-fi and fantasy worlds of “The Mandalorian,” “The Boys” and “Lovecraft Country.” Drama series like “I May Destroy You,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The Underground Railroad” are favorites for the limited/anthology series category.

Last year, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Emmys — the first major awards show held during the pandemic — in an empty Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, with nominees and winners streaming in from all over the globe. The 2020 Emmys had the show’s lowest ratings of all time, with 6.1 million viewers.

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

See the nominees, updating live, below:

Drama Series

Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Last Show With Stephen Colbert”

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”