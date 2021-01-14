TV Ratings: ‘The Mandalorian’ Finally Beats Michael Scott and Co. in Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

With the help of a de-aged and reanimated legendary Jedi, Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” finally triumphed over visual comfort food favorite, “The Office.”

For the week of Dec. 14 — in which the season 2 finale of the “Star Wars” spinoff series delivered a healthy heap of fanservice in its surprise cameo and plot twist reveal — “The Mandalorian” blasted off to the top spot of Nielsen’s Top 10 programs list, edging out the mid-aughts workplace sitcom led by Steve Carell. This win marks the first time that a non-Netflix show landed at number one on Nielsen’s streaming ranker. “The Mandalorian” also set a weekly record for the Disney Slus series, scoring around 1.34 billion minutes of viewing time.

“The Office” continued its steady audience growth leading into its concluding week on the platform before migrating to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, garnering 1.31 billion minutes of viewing time across its nine seasons.

Like the previous week, Nielsen’s Top 10 for Dec. 14-20 was, save for the exception of “The Mandalorian,” entirely dominated by programs on Netflix. Other than a couple of shifts in rankings— “The Crown” bumped up from 3rd to 4th place, “Virgin River” dropped from 3rd to 7th, “Grey’s Anatomy” shifted from 7th to 4th —viewer count placements remained mostly the same. The only newcomer on this week’s mix is a holiday rom-com written by and starring Lauren Swickard (“The Pact,” “Safe Haven”), “A California Christmas,” which was released on Dec. 14 on Netflix. By Dec. 22, the streamer announced that the unexpected breakout hit was getting a sequel.

Nielsen’s rankings are based on the number of minutes consumers who have access to streaming platforms are viewing during the week. Streamers such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus do not release their own detailed stats and these streaming measurements are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen also factors Hulu into its top 10 rankings.

Here’s this week’s top 10 in full: