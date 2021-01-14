TV Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago’ Trio Tops Wednesday’s Primetime Numbers

NBC’s “Chicago” crossover trio, which consists of the three dramas “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Chicago PD,” took up the top three slots in Wednesday’s overnight primetime numbers. The fast affiliate ratings from Nielsen+Live Same Day indicate that a new episode of the third installment of executive producer Dick Wolf’s franchise, “Chicago Med,” drew a 1.0 in the adults ages 18-49 key demo and 7.4 million viewers at 8 p.m. The medical drama tied for first place in the key demo with brother series “Chicago Fire,” which ran at 9 p.m. and drew a 1.0 in the key demo and 7.1 million viewers.

Closing out the NBC trio at 10 p.m. was a new episode of “Chicago P.D.,” which earned a 0.9 in the 18-49 demographic and 6.4 million viewers. The telecast of season eight’s third episode saw an increase in the key demo from the previous episode that aired on Nov. 18 (0.8 versus 0.9).

Following the Chicago’s in the overall 18-49 ratings for Wednesday night was CBS’ “The Price is Right at Night” at 8 p.m., an episode that featured special guest actor Adam DeVine (“Workaholics,” “Pitch Perfect”), which scored a rating of 0.7 and attracted 4.81 million viewers. CBS also ran a new episode of “Seal Team” at 9 p.m. (0.5, 3.90) and “S.W.A.T” at 10 p.m. (0.4, 3.20).

Elsewhere on Wednesday night, ABC ran new episodes of family sitcoms “The Goldbergs” (0.7, 3.72) at 8 p.m. and “The Conners” (0.6, 3.7) at 9 p.m. ABC also debuted the series “Call Your Mother,” starring Kyra Sedgewick as a helicopter mom and featuring Joey Bragg and Rachel Sennott portraying her two children. The premiere drew in a rating of 0.5 in the key demo and 3.23 million viewers.

At 8 p.m., Fox dropped the Group B Playoffs episode of “The Masked Dancer” in which the identity of the Moth was revealed, drawing in a 0.7 rating and 2.91 million viewers, down 5.4% in the key demo compared to last week’s Group B Premiere episode. Fox’s new episode of “Name That Tune” at 9 p.m. obtained similar scores of 0.7 in the key demo and 2.94 million viewers.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 1.78), and “Imperio de Mentiras” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.25). At 10 p.m., Univision ran a new episode of Brazilian telenovela “A Dona do Pedaço (Dulce Ambición),” which got a 0.3 in the key demo and 1.02 million viewers. Throughout the evening, Telemundo premiered new episodes of the game show “El Domo del Dinero” (0.2, 0.84) at 8 p.m., Turkish soap opera “Todo Por Mi Hija” (0.4, 1.5) at 9 p.m., and Telemundo Global Studios-produced telenovela “Falsa Identidad” (0.3, 0.76) at 10 p.m.

Additionally, the CW ran reruns of gritty teen dramas Riverdale (0.1, 0.33) at 8 p.m. and Nancy Drew (0.0, 0.20) at 9 p.m.

Overall, NBC won Wednesday’s primetime nightly averages with a 1.0 rating and about 7 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.7 and about 3 million viewers. ABC and CBS were tied for third in the demo with a 0.5 but, CBS garnered an average of 4 million viewers while ABC got 2.9 million. CBS was fourth overall with a 0.3 and 2.6 million viewers. Univision was fifth overall with a 0.4 rating and 1.3 million viewers, while Telemundo was sixth with a 0.3 rating and 1.02 million viewers. The CW was last with a 0.0 rating and 268,000 viewers.