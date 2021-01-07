‘The Office’ Outduels ‘The Mandalorian’ in Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

America might not be going into the office, but they’re getting their fill of watercooler drama via “The Office.”

For the week of Dec. 7, the cringe comedy and mockumentary about the lives of office employees at a drab Pennsylvanian paper blasted past the mysterious Mandalorian and weirdly endearing Grogu (fka, Baby Yoda), settling into first place in Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD programs list. It is the seventh time “The Office” takes the gold, a record-breaker.

“The Office” was watched for an approximate total of 1.3 billion minutes that week across its 192 episodes (possibly due to Netflix users hoping to get all of their Michael Scott best moments in before the sitcom left the platform for Peacock at the end of the 2020), while “The Mandalorian” scored a total of around 1 billion minutes of viewing time. It should be noted that the “Star Wars” spinoff series was the only non-Netflix offering on the list this week, landing in second.

Newbies to the list include true-crime anthology series “Manhunt: Deadly Games,” which dropped its second season back in February, and adult animation comedy “Big Mouth,” which released its fourth season on Dec. 4.

Nielsen’s rankings are based on the number of minutes consumers who have access to streaming platforms are viewing during the week. Streamers such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus do not release their own detailed stats and these streaming measurements are based on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen also factors in Hulu into its top 10 rankings.

Here’s this week’s top 10 in full:

“The Office” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1,279 (millions)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (15 episodes) – 1,042 minutes (millions)

“Virgin River” (Netflix) (20 episodes) – 948 minutes (millions)

“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 932 minutes (millions)

“Manhunt: Deadly Games” (Netflix) (10 episodes) – 827 minutes (millions)

“Supernatural” (Netflix) (327 episodes) – 774 minutes (millions)

“Grey’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (365 episodes) – 698 minutes (millions)

“Criminal Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 681 minutes (millions)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) (39 episodes) – 622 minutes (millions)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 621 minutes (millions)