Wim Wenders-David Byrne Anthology Series ‘This is Music’ To Be Pitched at the Berlinale Series Market

“This is Music,” an anthology TV series to be directed by Wim Wenders, David Byrne, and Norwegian talents Joachim Trier and Julie Andem, is among projects set to be pitched at the upcoming Berlinale Series Market. These Co-Pro Series pitching sessions and meetings run March 2-5.

This TV section of the Berlin Film Festival’s market has been a launchpad for high-profile shows such as “Babylon Berlin,” Norway’s “Valkyries” and Netflix’s “Freud.”

“This is Music” is being produced by Norway’s Oslo Pictures and was created and written by Bjørn Olaf Johannessen who penned the Wenders’ film “Every Thing Will be Fine.” Julie Andem is the creator of hit Norwegian series “Skam.” Trier directed “Louder Than Bombs.” Further details are being kept under wraps.

The 10 selected Berlinale Co-Pro Series projects also comprise promising British series project “58 Seconds” from Jeremy Brock who won screenplay adaptation BAFTA for “The Last King of Scotland” and writer-director Paul Unwin (“Breathless”). They are the co-creators of Brit series “Casualty,” an evergreen on the BBC since 1986 and the longest-running emergency medical drama television series in the world.

German director Julia von Heinz who helmed Germay’s International Oscar candidate “And Tomorrow the Entire World” will be presenting historical drama “Eldorado KaDeWe” to the industry. Also from Germany, director Sven Bohse (“Dark Woods”) will be seeking financing for political thriller “Hinterland.”

There are two projects from Eastern Europe: East Germany spy drama “Balaton Brigade,” from Hungary, to be directed by Ildikó Enyedi who won the 2017 Berlin Golden Bear for “On Body and Soul”; and “Afterparty,” which “follows a group of young adult female friends amidst freedom and conservatism in Croatia,” according to a Berlinale description. This project recently won the HBO Europe Award in the Czech Republic’s Midpoint TV Launch event.

The line-up also includes an adaptation of the John Irving novel “Until I Find You,” crime drama “Speed” from Norway, and Irish project “Richter,” set primarily in New Zealand, which “serves up more crime, this time against the backdrop of ecological conflict,” the Berlinale said.

Here are the ten selected projects for the Co-Pro Series 2021:

